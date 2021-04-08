The Voice alum is a longtime WWE fan who competed as a member of Miley Cyrus' team on season 13 of the NBC hit singing competition

Ashland Craft Becomes First Country Act to Perform 'America the Beautiful' at WrestleMania

Ashland Craft is taking another stage by storm.

On Sunday, she will perform "America the Beautiful" during night two of the 37th annual WrestleMania pay-per-view pop culture extravaganza, PEOPLE reveals.

This makes Craft, 24, the first-ever female country star to sing the patriotic tune at the big event, produced by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE).

As a longtime fan of the sport who has been cheering on the competitors alongside her dad and brother through the years, Craft is thrilled to make her WrestleMania performance debut in front of WWE superstars.

Ashland Craft Image zoom Ashland Craft | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU

The songstress first hit TV screens as a contestant on NBC's hit singing competition The Voice (season 13). She competed as a member of Miley Cyrus' team in 2017 and became a Top 12 finalist.

WrestleMania 37 will take place all weekend long at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida — it will air on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. EST each night. (The same venue was home to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, when the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31 to 9 victory.)

WrestleMania will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 and will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.