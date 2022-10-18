Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose may be heading down to the altar.

On Tuesday, the singers shared a joint Instagram post with close-up images of the two in front of a tree with orange foliage.

The couple captioned the post "Happy Autumn🧡."

But no one was looking at the seasonal foliage, instead all eyes were on the diamond ring Firerose is wearing on her ring finger.

The stunning diamond had fans convinced that the pair were confirming their engagement but when reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Billy Ray had no comment.

Cyrus, 61, and Firerose first sparked engagement rumors when she posted a series of Instagram images on Sept.14, posing behind a wagon wheel while wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

She captioned the image carousel, "Taking in the moment ..."

Cyrus' wife of 28 years, Trish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April of this year, marking the third time they had gone their separate ways.

The pair married in 1993, and share five children: daughters Miley, Brandi, and Noah, and sons Trace and Braison.

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish

In August of this year, Firerose confirmed their relationship with a birthday post.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️," the Australian singer wrote alongside a selfie with the country star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A Cyrus family source later confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE, expressing that they had "been dating for a little while."

The source then added, "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."