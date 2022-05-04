Anne Wilson Drops Sweet New Mother's Day Video for Song 'Mamas' with Lady A's Hillary Scott

"This song is so special to me. I hope it impacts you this week as we head towards Mother's Day," Wilson told PEOPLE

Anne Wilson and Hillary Scott are celebrating "Mamas" everywhere!

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Wilson, 20, and Scott, 36, came together to drop a music video for their song titled "Mamas," which is premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday — and they're each singing it from different perspectives.

"I am so thankful that PEOPLE is doing an exclusive premiere for my brand new music video 'Mamas' featuring Hillary Scott," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "This song is so special to me. I hope it impacts you this week as we head towards Mother's Day❤️."

The video opens with Wilson singing to her mother as she strums along to her guitar before Scott's verse approaches and she's seen with her daughters Eisele Kaye, 8, and twins Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, 4, playing at a park.

In between their scenes, videos of mother-daughter duos begin to play in various forms — from a woman holding her baby to what appears to be a mother teaching her daughter how to drive, to a father and son visiting a grave — this video is sure to pull some heartstrings.

"I'm honored to join Anne on a song and video that shows the unbelievable journey of motherhood. I am also excited that I got to film my part of the video with my daughters and have a precious time stamp of them in this phase forever," the Lady A singer tells PEOPLE.

The song dropped on April 22, and following its release, Scott shared a message on social media detailing what it meant to her.

"Out of all the names I answer to, hearing 'Mama' (even what feels like 10,000 times a day most days…anybody else?? 🙋🏻‍♀️😂) makes my heart leap EVERY time—whether it's in joy and curiosity after just discovering something new to show me, or when I know tears are going to follow because of pain, confusion or frustration and they need comfort," she wrote.

She continued, "When @annewilsonmusic asked me to sing alongside her on this song, it was an absolute yes! She's got country roots and a precious soul. Anne, thank you for giving me the gift of singing words that feel SO present for me in our house with my three little girls."

Last month, Wilson released her debut album My Jesus — and the title track for the album earned the singer her first Billboard Music Award nomination for top Christian song for her single "My Jesus."