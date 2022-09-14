Amy Grant Misses Husband Vince Gill's CMT Special but Is 'Doing Great' After Accident, He Says

Vince Gill is sharing an update on his wife Amy Grant following her bike accident in July.

While on the red carpet for his star-studded TV special CMT Giants: Vince Gill on Monday, the country singer, 65, opened up about his wife's absence from the event.

"She's doing great," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she's "pretty torn up" about not making it. "With her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still."

"That's hard for her because she is very active," he explained. "She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it's all good."

Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty

On July 27, Grant, 61, was hospitalized following a bike accident. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirmed to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

She was released from the hospital later that week, and postponed her August tour dates "due to the doctor's orders."

In August, Grant's team announced via her official Instagram page that her September and October tour dates would be pushed back "due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident."

The Grammy winner will instead perform the concerts from February to April of next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a statement included in the post. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina."

Following Grant's scheduled Christmas tour, she'll perform her annual Ryman Residency with Gill in December.

Amy Grant. Jason Davis/Getty

In a post shared on Instagram in late August, Grant wrote a lengthy caption thanking fans for their notes, gifts and prayers and revealed she already has plans for getting back to music.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," wrote the "Baby, Baby" singer-songwriter. "I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts."

Grant continued, "On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the end of the note, she announced her upcoming return to music, set for later this year with frequent collaborator Michael W. Smith and Gill.

"I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season," concluded the statement from Grant, whose Christmas tour with Smith, 64, is scheduled to launch in November. "With deep appreciation and joy.... xo Amy."