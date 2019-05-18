“Baby Baby” is all grown up! Millie Chapman — who inspired mom Amy Grant’s 1991 hit — married fiancé Ben Long on Saturday, April 27 in Nashville.

Chapman, 29, and Long, 30, met just over two years ago on a dating app while they were both living in New York.

“We were both looking for a special connection we didn’t think we could find in a bar,” Chapman tells PEOPLE. “Pretty early on in the relationship we each knew that we had found the person we wanted to be with.”

“We didn’t have a specific timeline, we just did what felt natural,” she adds. “We also had a longer engagement, 16 months, which felt right for us.”