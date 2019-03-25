Luke Bryan Gifts American Idol Contestant the Boots Off His Feet After Emotional Performance

The country superstar noticed holes in the bottom of contestant Colby Swift's cowboy boots and thought he could use an unforgettable keepsake

By
Nicole Sands
March 25, 2019 02:45 PM
Better have your boots on!

Luke Bryan gave American Idol contestant Colby Swift, 19, the surprise of his life on Sunday night’s episode when he gifted the young singer the boots off of his feet after noticing the soles of the Swift’s cowboy boots were filled with holes.

Prompting the contestants to step forward when their names are called, the “Kick the Dust Up” singer began by calling Swift to the spotlight.

“Colby, can you show the camera the bottom of your shoes there?” Bryan said, before questioning Swift about his shoe size. “Wouldn’t be a 12D, would it?”

“I mean, whatever fits,” Swift replied.

“Well, I’m a 12D, and I’ll solve that little problem,” Bryan said.

Colby Swift swaps out his old cowboy boots for the boots that American Idol judge Luke Bryan gifted to him

As Bryan approached the contestant and handed over the boots, judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie urged him to swap them out with the wrecked pair that were currently on his feet.

“So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round,” Bryan, 42, said.

After a moving performance of Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” — which he dedicated to his little sister — Swift’s standing ovation from all three judges, as well the audience, advanced him onto the next round.

Colby Swift proudly holds up the boots Luke Bryan gave to him

“That was crazy,” he told the cameras with tears in his eyes after his performance. “I never thought I’d get a standing ovation, man. To have Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie stand up for me — that’s a blessing, man — and the whole crowd. I never thought I’d do that.”

Sadly, the boots weren’t as lucky as Bryan led on. Swift was later eliminated during the group performance round for forgetting the words to the Bruno Mars‘ hit “Grenade.”

“They told me those boots were your lucky boots, and then you put my boots on and this happens,” Bryan said to Swift after his elimination.

“I am leaving with my head held high — and Luke Bryan’s boots,” Swift said. “They’re my boots now. They ain’t yours no more.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST, with additional Monday night episodes now airing.

