Watch Chayce Beckham Reveal His Pet Peeves and Hidden Talents in a 23 Questions Video

Chayce Beckham is getting real with his fans.

In light of the success of his song "23," the American Idol winner sat down to answer 23 questions for his fans in a video premiering exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the video, Beckham revealed his biggest pet peeve, his hidden talents, his go-to drink and much more! He also opens up about what "23," which he released in 2021, means to him.

"'23' means a lot of things. It's a song about trials and redemptions and learning and going through life and whenever you think you're done, you just keep on going," Beckham, 27, says. "That song has given me so much life. It's special to a lot of other people too and that's what makes it special to me."

He also reveals that his guilty pleasure song is "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)" by the Talking Heads and his dream collaborations (dead or alive) are Johnny Cash and Chris Stapleton.

Chayce Beckham. Jacoby Plyler

The singer-songwriter got silly with his answers when asked how he spent his Valentine's Day this year.

"A little less lonely," Beckham replies with a wink. He also says his most prized possession was something he "can't say — it's sexual though."

When asked how long he sees himself working on music, he responds, "until the day I die."

Finally, the "I'll Take the Bar" singer concludes the video on a lighter note by sharing his Starbucks order — or how he calls it "Starbies."

"A venti, blonde vanilla latte, iced, with sugar-free vanilla and two pumps of toffee nut," he says. "That's my jam!"

Beckham's most recent release is "Keeping Me Up All Night" in August. The single followed the release of his six-track debut EP Doin It Right in April of last year. At the time, he spoke to PEOPLE about the project.

"It was just one of those deals where I didn't want to put out a bunch of music that was really depressing and sad, but I also wanted to stay true to myself and the country music that I love," he said at the time. "So, I think that what we ended up with was the perfect collection of songs to say, 'Hey, I'm here. This is what I'm doing. And hopefully, you like it.'"

This summer, Beckham will join Idol judge Luke Bryan on the road for his Country On tour.