Carrie Underwood Grows Emotional After Meeting Noah Thompson on American Idol — Watch!

At Sunday's show, Underwood — who is the Season 4 winner — served as a guest mentor for the top five contestants

There's nothing like going back to the place where it all began.

On Sunday's American Idol, Carrie Underwood, 39, served as a guest mentor for the top five contestants as they performed two songs of their choice in hopes of making the top three. One contestant in particular, however, brought nostalgia for the country music star.

During the show, the contestants chose songs from Underwood's discography after getting a little bit of advice from the former contestant and Season 4 winner. Afterward, they performed a song of their choosing.

After Underwood's meeting with contestant Noah Thompson, however, she was holding back tears as she recalled her time on the competition show.

Thompson — who tested positive for COVID-19 last week — conducted his meeting with Underwood via video chat. Thompson shared he planned to sing her song "So Small" as a tribute to the people he's working so hard for: his family back home. And after Underwood got to know him, she saw a lot of herself in him.

"I do feel like this show was created for people like me, for people like Noah who didn't know to dream that big but knew that they wanted to do something," the "Before He Cheats" singer said during her solo interview.

"So it's a beautiful thing," she says, as she wipes a tear from her eye. "I mean I think back and that's a decision that changed my entire life — I have no idea where I'd be. And to see contestants get every opportunity they've ever wanted is just magical."

After the show during a group interview with various outlets, Thompson says he "couldn't believe" her reaction after their one-on-one.

"We just kind of relate in that way — from a small town and want to make something of yourself and it's hard. So for her to say that, to know she felt something for me — that was really amazing."

"I thought that if somebody like Carrie Underwood can relate to me in that way — that was amazing."

After a nail-biting episode where each contestant performed their two songs, the results for the top three going into the finale were in: Thompson, Huntergirl and Leah Marlene are in and Fritz Hager and Nicolina are going home — but not quite yet.

During next week's finale, the top 10 contestants will be back to deliver performances along with a star-studded lineup of musicians including the show's three judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

More stars include: Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Underwood, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida and Tai Verdes and Michael Bublé.