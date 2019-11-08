Thomas Rhett Tapped for Special Benefit Performance at 2019 American Music Awards

Thomas Rhett is hitting the stage for a special performance at the 2019 American Music Awards — and it benefits individuals who are fighting against hunger.

The country singer, 29, is partnering with Wells Fargo to help support the corporation’s efforts to end hunger. This year, Wells Fargo is hosting a Holiday Food Bank which benefits Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

Prior to his Nov. 24 AMAs benefit performance, the singer will spend time volunteering with Wells Fargo team members at a local food bank. Part of his charitable work will be included in his special appearance.

This isn’t the first time Rhett has given back to others — earlier this year, he pulled off a military family reunion to remember.

In May, the star partnered with Crown Royal to help a group of mothers experience a heartwarming homecoming with their children. The women thought they were heading to Florida to meet Rhett and prepare care packages for active duty service members overseas as part of the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project. Instead, the country singer shocked all of them with an emotional reunion as their children, who served in the military, surprised them at brunch.

“There’s no one more generous than moms, especially the moms of those who serve our country, and today I get to give those moms a surprise they’ll never forget,” Rhett said in a video captured before the reveal.

“We got to fly out four mothers of military [members] and get to hear from them as a source of what it is like to be a mother of someone who is serving. We got audio messages from their sons and daughters,” he explained.

“Recognizing these incredible women while reuniting them with their sons and daughters was really special,” Rhett exclusively told PEOPLE.

The singer, father to daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 2, is expecting his third child with his wife, Lauren Akins, 29.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” he joked in his Instagram caption announcing the news. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

In 2016, Rhett and his wife, joined by Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line, helped to raise money for an organization called 147 Million Orphans.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 pm EST on ABC. Other artists set to hit the stage are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa. Taylor Swift, 29, who will be honored as the Artist of the Decade, is also expected to perform.