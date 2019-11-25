Shania Twain Brings 2019 AMAs Crowd to Their Feet with Career-Spanning Medley Performance

Shania Twain sure knows how to put on an incredible show!

The iconic singer, 54, lit up the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday with a phenomenal medley performance of her all-time greatest hits: “Still the one,” “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

The performance opened with Twain singing acoustic versions of popular songs from the past few years, including Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Post Malone’s “Wow,” as she sat on the stage playing a bedazzled pink guitar.

As the stage lights turned on, the singer stood up to reveal her full outfit — a neon pink cape with full sleeves and an embellished orange bodice underneath, teamed with black booties, fishnet tights and a pink choker necklace.

She transitioned into her heartfelt country classic, “Still the One,” before picking up the pace with “Any Man of Mine,” as male dancers wearing cheetah print vests, black jeans, black cowboy boots and colorful choker necklaces filled the stage.

The country music legend then brought the entire crowd — including famous audience members like Malone, Swift and Patrick Starrr — to their feet as she started singing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and closed the show with the ultimate dance number: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”



Tonight’s performance marked her return to the AMAs stage for the first time in 16 years after last performing on the show in 2003.

She is the top-selling female country artist of all time. The country legend was also the first female to receive CMT’s artist of a lifetime award. Her list of awards goes on — she has been honored with the icon award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony.

As a five time Grammy-winner, it’s no surprise that Twain still knows how to rock the house. The singer has racked up countless accolades for her classic albums The Woman in Me, Come on Over and Shania Twain. Her self-titled debut album was released in 1993 and reached platinum-selling status.

Twain made a legendary music comeback in 2017 when she released her first album in 15 years titled NOW. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart making it the first female country album release to top the chart in more than three years. It also topped the Billboard Top Country album chart.

Some of her most popular hits include: “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Still the One.” The country superstar who will be kicking off her new Las Vegas residency in December.

This year, the AMAs are hosted by Grammy-winner Ciara, who amazed fans with a show-stopping performance alongside hip-hop icon Missy Elliott at last year’s ceremony.

Other musicians set to perform include: Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8pm EST on ABC.