Alexandra Kay Marries Indiana Touchette in 'Unique' Wedding in the Woods: 'Perfect Day'

Viral sensation Alexandra Kay has married her longtime love Indiana Touchette.

After meeting through friends over a decade ago, the 30-year-old singer married Touchette, 29, in an intimate ceremony at A Pocket Full of Sunshine in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 25 — capturing the "unique" wedding at dusk that they desired. Kay tells PEOPLE that the ceremony was "everything we could have ever hoped for," as she raved about her husband.

"I have never met anyone like Indiana before. He is truly something special. When my music career started to take off and we had to spend so much time apart, it was a true test of our relationship," says Kay of her now-husband, who works as a union laborer. "In these times I realize how loyal, trusting and dedicated Indiana is to our relationship and I knew he was the one."

Kay's wedding in the woods was filled with florals from Renee's Bokays, featuring a photo booth and yard games. Despite the "beautiful" scenery, the couple says their favorite moments were seeing each other for the first time and hearing each other's vows, which they wrote themselves.

The ceremony was officiated by Touchette's sister's husband Tim Hastey, who has also married the other Touchette brothers.

The pair also touched on sentimentality, incorporating members of their family and honoring those who couldn't be there. They also created a candle-lit area in memoriam of their loved ones who have died, including Kay's grandmother, whom she specifically honored while walking down the aisle.

"The day of my rehearsal dinner, my aunt gifted me a watch that belonged to my Yai Ya, who passed away during quarantine. I remember her telling me when I was young that I could have her watch because I've always been infatuated by it," the singer explains. "I wrapped it around my bouquet as I walked down the aisle. It was the perfect addition to a perfect day to remember such a beautiful person!"

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed bruschetta, garlic-herb chicken, honey ham, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and green beans before digging into sweet treats from McArthur's Bakery in St. Louis.

Though the couple celebrated their marriage this past weekend, they've been together for over nine years. Kay explains that they've been able to keep their relationship strong over the years through constant communication, whether it's text messages or FaceTime. However, she says there's never an issue if they go a while without speaking.

"We know if one isn't answering there is a reason and we will talk when we can," she adds. "Indy says, 'Don't ever be jealous or envious.' You need to trust your partner and believe in each other."

Kay — who's currently featured on CMT's Viral to Verified — continues, "We have been together for nine years already and have been through so many incredible and challenging times. Marriage is a celebration of making it through it all and we can't wait to see what the next 50 years will bring!"

Following their wedding, Kay and Touchette enjoyed a mini-moon in St. Louis, celebrating with a pool and spa day followed by dinner at Carmine's Steakhouse before heading back on the road for Kay's upcoming shows.