Country Singer Alan Jackson's Son-in-Law Dies After Falling on a Boat Dock in Florida

Country star Alan Jackson is mourning the loss of his son-in-law Ben Selecman.

While helping a woman on a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida Wednesday, Selecman slipped and hit his head, suffering traumatic head injuries and died shortly after, according to the Associated Press. He was 28.

Selecman, who was the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, was married to Jackson’s daughter Mattie.

The couple recently got married in October of last year during a stunning ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Ben will tell you we first met at a mutual friends’ wedding, but I just remember dancing with a cute guy and never thinking about him after,” Mattie told Southern Bride.

“We reconnected 2 years later while he spent a summer clerking for a judge in Nashville during law school. He asked me out and I said no, but he didn’t give up.”

Mattie Jackson and husband Ben Selecman

“He pursued me until I finally saw the handsome, outgoing, Godly guy I needed. After deciding we were meant for forever, he took me on a picnic on the Old Historic Natchez Trace, where we enjoyed incredible wine, cheese, dancing and the most romantic proposal,” Mattie also told Southern Bride.

The Office of the District Attorney General of Nashville Davidson County honored Selecman on their Facebook page writing, “Assistant District Attorney Samuel Benton ‘Ben’ Selecman 1990-2018.”

“Thank you for your service, your kindness, compassion, and for the laughs and memories.”

Ben Selecman

In a statement obtained by Taste of Country, The District Attorney’s office said, “The District Attorney’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Assistant DA Ben Selecman… District Attorney Glen Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for everyday that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson Country. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will truly be missed.”

Alan Jackson’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.