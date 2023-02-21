Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'

New music may be on the horizon for country superstar Alan Jackson.

The Grammy-winning singer, 64, released his last album Where Have You Gone in 2021, and he revealed on the podcast In Joy Life with Mattie Jackson, hosted by his 32-year-old daughter, that he sees a new release in his future.

"Well, yes. I would hope so. I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then," Jackson said when asked if he sees another album up his sleeve. "I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

Any new music from Jackson would be a notable step for the star, as it would be the first since he announced that he's been dealing with the degenerative nerve condition Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for the past 10 years.

The "Chattahoochee" singer revealed his condition in September 2021, and said it is slowly affecting his ability to walk and perform on stage.

Still, in talking with daughter Mattie, Jackson spoke about the satisfaction he finds in songwriting, calling it "more fulfilling than anything."

"It's like, you can be a singer and go out and tour, but it's kind of like you're just doing the same thing over and over," he said. "When you make an album, or especially when you write a lot of the songs, that's creating something. It's a challenge, so it keeps you interested a little more. If I didn't write, I think I would've gotten bored just singing a long time ago."

He also spoke about how much he enjoys hearing stories of people connecting with his music, using his 1993 classic "Chattahoochee," named for a river in his Georgia hometown, as an example.

"When Jim McBride and I wrote 'Chattahoochee' years ago… it was a fun, uptempo thing about coming to age and I thought, 'Well yeah, that's a fun song, and I like it, and people in Georgia are going to like it, but nobody else in the world is gonna know what it is or care about it,'" he said. "But then I learned right quick that everybody has a Chattahoochee. It may be called something else, or may not be a river at all, but it just was the story, was something people could relate to in their life for wherever they were from. So, you just never know."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Mattie asked her famous father what brings him joy, and he was quick to name his grandson Jackson. The tot — his and wife Denise's first grandchild — was born on Dec. 13 to daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw.

Jackson said that while the newborn is "overshadowing" most other things in their life at the moment, he has also found light in the way Mattie has handled a difficult few years (Mattie, a sommelier, announced her engagement to boyfriend Connor Smith in September, four years after losing her husband in a freak accident).

"We are again joyful and very excited about Connor coming into our family and your life and looking forward to y'all's wedding this coming spring," he added.