Alan Jackson Heads Back to His Hometown for Benefit Concert — and Raises $2 Million for Tornado Relief

"It's good to be back down here in my hometown," Jackson told the crowd. "I'm from Newnan … my wife Denise is from Newnan. We were both born and raised here and all of our childhood and young adult memories come from this area. When we saw what that tornado did coming through here a few months ago, it broke my heart. It broke Denise's heart. We had relatives affected by it and friends. The high school that we went to got hit."