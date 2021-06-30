Alan Jackson Heads Back to His Hometown for Benefit Concert — and Raises $2 Million for Tornado Relief
The country superstar was raised in Newnan, Georgia, which was hit by an EF-4 tornado in March
Alan Jackson returned to his hometown of Newnan, Georgia, on Saturday night for Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert. The day-long event raised money for the city, which suffered extensive damage following the EF-4 tornado that touched down in the area on March 26.
Jackson, 62, was supported at the benefit show by fellow country artists Chris Young and Caylee Hammack, who each performed for the crowd ahead of Jackson's headlining set. Young, 36, previously recorded a duet of Jackson's song "There's a New Kid in Town" with the country legend, while Hammack, 27, asked Jackson to join her for a cover of Don Williams' "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," off her debut album If It Wasn't for You — and was shocked when he agreed.
"It's good to be back down here in my hometown," Jackson told the crowd. "I'm from Newnan … my wife Denise is from Newnan. We were both born and raised here and all of our childhood and young adult memories come from this area. When we saw what that tornado did coming through here a few months ago, it broke my heart. It broke Denise's heart. We had relatives affected by it and friends. The high school that we went to got hit."
"I was hoping we'd be able to do something to try to help down here," Jackson said at the beginning of his 22-song set. "It's just been amazing how this community came together to make this happen."
Along with sponsors Cornerstone Building Brands and Southtowne Chevrolet, Jackson was able to help raise $2 million for local relief efforts in Newnan.
Jackson played to a crowd of over 20,000 country fans, his first show back since a pair of drive-in concerts last June during the pandemic.
A fan captures the experience.
Jackson — who released his latest album, Where Have You Gone, in May — entertained the crowd with all the biggest hits of his 30-year career. He'll return to the road this fall following a number of summer dates.
Donations can still be made via Facebook, by phone (text "Give" to 844-737-4859), via Venmo (@CowetaFoundation) or the Foundation's website (CowetaFoundation.org/concert).
"This was a great day," Jackson said. "A lot of people dedicated their time here volunteering. It takes a lot to put on a show this big, and we really are grateful to all the help. Most of all, we appreciate all of you people that have come out and help all these folks in need."
