Entertainment Music Country Alabama Bassist Teddy Gentry Arrested for Weed Possession, Then Released 30 Minutes Later Published on September 13, 2022 02:20 PM Teddy Gentry. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Bassist Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the famed country group Alabama, was arrested on marijuana charges Monday in the band's home state. Gentry, 70, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. He was released less than 30 minutes later on his own recognizance, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirms to PEOPLE. The spokesperson adds that Gentry does have a future court date. Per Alabama law, unlawful possession in the second degree means the weed was for personal use only, and both of Gentry's charges are misdemeanors, as recreational marijuana is not legal in the state. The arrest came during a traffic stop after a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle, of which Gentry was the driver, the spokesperson says. Alabama Recall Their Early Days Bonding Over Baseball, Cheap Guitars and a Scruffy Pair of Sneakers A rep for Alabama had no comment, but confirmed that the incident is not expected to impact the band's upcoming tour dates, which are scheduled through December. Gentry, who lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, is a founding member of the hit country group alongside his cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook. The trio started the band in the late 1960s as Wild Country, and later changed their name to Alabama in 1977. The "Dixieland Delight" singers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and have sold 73 million albums and notched 21 straight No. 1 singles, according to their website.