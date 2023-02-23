Adam Mac on Pushing Past Naysayers Who Think He's Seeking 'Attention' as an LGBTQ+ Country Artist

"I was raised in the same regard as anybody else, probably just like the same people who are bashing me online," says Mac, whose new "Take Myself Home" video premieres on PEOPLE

By Tricia Despres
Published on February 23, 2023 05:25 PM

Adam Mac has always lived his life out loud. It's no surprise then that when the dynamic country singer-songwriter was conceptualizing the video treatment for his new single "Take Myself Home," he knew he wanted to wear something that would make some noise. So, he made it himself.

"I'm just a crafty queen," Mac, 33, tells PEOPLE with a laugh about the pom-pom-adorned jean jacket he wears in the "Take Myself Home" clip, which premieres exclusively via PEOPLE. "I bought a s--- ton of yarn, and I spent literally four days straight on it. I was making pom-poms day and night. It was totally worth it though because it was exactly what I had envisioned in my brain."

Granted, the inner confidence one needs to wear such a boisterous ensemble hasn't always been part of the Kentucky native's fabric.

Adam Mac
Adam Mac. Courtesy of the Artist

"Everyone in their 20s go through a period where you just have no clue who you are," admits Mac, who has broken onto the scene with endorphin-inducing songs like "Disco Cowboy" and "New Vibration." "You're so uncomfortable just in your own skin. I think [the confidence] just comes with maturity and just realizing what happiness looks like for you."

These days, basking in happiness is exactly what Mac is doing as one of the LGBTQ+ artists finding their way into country music — where the guardrails are continuously coming off.

"I'm just loving myself despite what anybody else says," says Mac, who grew up on the sounds of Shania Twain and Garth Brooks mixed in with a little Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. "It's about just staying true to who I am and making music from that place."

Adam Mac
Adam Mac. Courtesy of the Artist

"Take Myself Home" comes from that pure and precise place, as he tells an upbeat story of finding one's way out without worrying about who you must take in.

"It's a little flirty, a little sexy, a little quirky, a little funny and clever," Mac says of the song he wrote alongside Mary Beth Suddath and Joshua Suddath about a year ago. "That's the gist of the song. I don't need anybody else to fill me up to make me feel worthy. I'm capable of all of that on my own."

Despite it being their first song written together, the trio struck gold rather quickly when they sat down to create "Take Myself Home."

Adam Mac
Adam Mac. Courtesy of the Artist

"Not only are they songwriters, but Josh is also an incredible producer and Mary Beth is an incredible vocalist," says Mac, who moved to Nashville about 10 years ago. "It was the perfect combination because Mary Beth and I went in on the lyrics and started writing the story, while Josh was at the desk building the track. We were all in the zone of writing a song about self-love and self-empowerment."

The colorful music video continues that self-love thread throughout its duration, feeling like a good time from every angle.

"It was really important to set the video in my favorite bar in town, which is also one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country," says Mac of choosing to film the video with friends at Nashville's Lipstick Lounge on Jan. 30, his 33rd birthday. "My boyfriend and I live literally five minutes from Lipstick Lounge, so after the video shoot, we continued the party at our house."

Adam Mac
Adam Mac. Courtesy of the Artist

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It was the perfect celebration for a man who says he can still overhear the naysayers.

"It's so easy for especially deep fans in the country music world to look at me and all of my extravagance and think I'm doing this for attention," he remarks. "But it's not a show. I was raised in the same regard as anybody else, probably just like the same people who are bashing me online. We had a very similar upbringing. We have very similar stories. Mine is just from a different perspective."

