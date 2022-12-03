Adam Doleac Marries MacKinnon Morrissey! All the Wedding Details — Including a Sweet Nod to Their Dog

Adam Doleac has said he's "never ever gonna want 'Another.'"

On Friday, the country singer, 34, married his longtime love MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

"Getting married in Florida is super special to us since my mom is born and raised here," Morrissey tells PEOPLE. "We have vacationed here a lot together!"

For the big day, Doleac wore a custom blue suit made in collaboration with Tie Bar and his favorite beer, Miller High Life. His suit was lined with the Miller High Life girl in the moon logo, and he wore Miller High Life cuff links. His pocket square was made from his mom's wedding dress.

Morrissey, 29, a senior market manager for The Home Edit, meanwhile, wore a gown from The Dress Theory in Nashville which she says was "the last one" she tried on. She accessorized with the traditional "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" — her mom's pearl bracelet, her dress and shoes, her friend Abby's veil and her late grandma Cacky's blue rosary (which she placed around her bouquet), respectively.

Rather than doing a first look, the couple waited to see each other until it came time to walk down the aisle. "[I couldn't wait to see] MacKinnon," Doleac says.

During the ceremony, Doleac's brother and best man Alex married the couple, who wrote their own vows and exchanged bands from Consider the Wldflwrs.

At the reception afterward, guests were greeted by a Miller High Life Champagne of Beers wall with custom-made champagne flutes. Along with Miller High Life, a variety of Molson Coors beverages — including Topo Chico Hard Seltzers and Blue Moon — were available to guests.

To incorporate their dog Remi into the day, the couple named a signature cocktail after her and featured a picture of her on their drink cups. They also had wine from their friends at Regusci Winery in Napa, California.

At the cocktail hour, they had fish, an oyster bar, a potato bar and a carving station. For dinner, they opted for buffet style to allow guests more time to dance to their band.

As for the dessert, the couple had a groomsmen cake made to look like Doleac's Jeep. For a late-night snack, they had Whataburger "hub chubs," or honey butter chicken biscuits, a favorite of Morrissey's during her college days.

Though the couple has been together for five years, Morrissey says she knew Doleac was "the one" while "sitting on the swing outside his house talking about life" just two weeks into dating.

Since then, Morrissey says she and Doleac have grown "a ton as a couple and individually."

"We started this whole music world together and learned so much through that," she says. "During COVID-19, we got to actually slow down and spend a lot of quality time together and then February of 2022 felt like the perfect time to get engaged!"

Doleac popped the question with a ring from Consider the Wldflwrs on Feb. 9 at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Before the proposal, Doleac led Morrissey to believe that she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap, there with her girlfriends.

"I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," Doleac told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."

When she arrived, however, it wasn't Lindsay Lohan she saw, but Doleac down on one knee and plenty of friends and family.

"To be honest, I can barely remember what I said," he said. "I had something prepared, but as soon as I saw her, that all went out the window. I do remember what she said though — yes! Three times."

Doleac — who released his album Barstool Whiskey Wonderland in September and will kick off his headlining tour of the same name in February — completed the romantic surprise by arranging for the marquee sign out front to read "Never ever gonna want another," lyrics from his song "Another."

Through the years, the couple says they've been able to keep their relationship strong through therapy. They've also always put focus on "supporting each other, communication and working as a team."

In marriage, Doleac and Morrissey — who will honeymoon in Hawaii — say they can't wait to be "teammates for life."