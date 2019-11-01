When Doleac asked them to be a part of the video, Underwood and Randolph said saying “yes” was a no-brainer.

“Like Adam was saying, we first heard the song pretty fresh off the show,” Underwood said. “We were headed up to Aspen, and I remember we were listening to it and we were like, ‘Man, this is a really good song.'”

“At the time, we were sort of struggling with the whole fame side of what came out of the Bachelor,” Underwood added. “We didn’t really know how to handle it, and we didn’t really know what we were in for. But I think the lyrics spoke to us. Anybody can look famous or anybody can feel famous on any given day.”

Underwood and Randolph have long been fans of country music, even playing it while filming dates on the Bachelor.

“It was sort of like a flashback to the Bachelor days,” Underwood said. “For us, country music holds a special place in our heart. It was sort of one of the first things we really bonded over. Not a lot of people know, but on our date in Thailand [during my season] we had weather issues. And we sat in a boat and listened to country music for a while, while the rain delays were going on.”