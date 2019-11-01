Go Behind-the-Scenes of Adam Doleac's 'Famous' Music Video Starring The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
“Originally, when I wrote ‘Famous,’ I always had this vision of pulling somebody up on stage and singing it to a fan,” said Adam Doleac, who released “Famous” as a single in January. “Just making somebody that wasn’t per se ‘famous’ feel like they were for three minutes.”
“When I first put the song out, Colton [Underwood] and Cassie [Randolph] were the first famous people to tag me on Instagram singing along with the song,” Doleac, 31, said. “It’s actually kind of funny, they posted a video where they were both jamming out to the song, but I think it was the first time they’d heard it, and they didn’t know the words or anything. So they posted a video saying, ‘We don’t know the words, but we love this song!”
“So obviously with it being called ‘Famous,’ we go, ‘Well, it would be pretty great to have some famous people involved,’” he continued. “They were the first people that I remember posting about it and really loving it. So they were the first people that I reached out to about doing it, not knowing if they’d want to. Luckily they did, and they were freaking awesome.”
“When Colton and Cassie first posted their video, my girlfriend [MacKinnon Morrissey], was like, ‘Holy crap. Look who just posted your song!'” Doleac said. “She was an avid watcher of the Bachelor. I knew of them and was really excited.”
Underwood, 27, first vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart as a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette before becoming the titular bachelor of the 23rd season of The Bachelor, where he met and fell in love with Randolph, 24.
“Obviously, Colton and Cassie are the stars,” Doleac said of the concept of the music video. “Colton [plays] a big movie star and so the whole thing is shot on set of a movie, so you can see all the moving parts — cameras rolling in and out, crew and makeup people coming in and out.”
“Cassie is actually playing a personal assistant on set — bringing coffee to everybody, helping,” Doleac said. “Colton’s there doing interviews, and my girlfriend, MacKinnon, actually plays the interviewer. She’s interviewing Colton, and he keeps catching the eye of this girl, the P.A. on set, and can’t pay attention to anything he’s doing, he’s messing up his lines.”
While Underwood’s character messes up his lines in the music video, he gets yelled at by a manager/director (pictured right with Doleac).
“Towards the end of the video, when everybody has left the set, Colton walks over to Cassie and it’s their first time talking,” Doleac said. “He asks her if she wants to dance, and they have this dance at the empty studio at the end of the day, which is really cool.”
But, then a twist is revealed.
“At the very end of the video, Cassie is in line at the supermarket and she’s holding three or four magazines with Colton’s face on the front of them,” Doleac said. “I’m actually the one bagging groceries at the end, so I’m like, ‘Ma’am, excuse me ma’am.’ And I kind of wake her up from her daydream, and she pays for the magazines and walks out. Colton’s walking in the grocery store at the same time she walks out, and they look back at each other and the video ends. So the whole thing was made to be a daydream for Cassie.”
When Doleac asked them to be a part of the video, Underwood and Randolph said saying “yes” was a no-brainer.
“Like Adam was saying, we first heard the song pretty fresh off the show,” Underwood said. “We were headed up to Aspen, and I remember we were listening to it and we were like, ‘Man, this is a really good song.'”
“At the time, we were sort of struggling with the whole fame side of what came out of the Bachelor,” Underwood added. “We didn’t really know how to handle it, and we didn’t really know what we were in for. But I think the lyrics spoke to us. Anybody can look famous or anybody can feel famous on any given day.”
Underwood and Randolph have long been fans of country music, even playing it while filming dates on the Bachelor.
“It was sort of like a flashback to the Bachelor days,” Underwood said. “For us, country music holds a special place in our heart. It was sort of one of the first things we really bonded over. Not a lot of people know, but on our date in Thailand [during my season] we had weather issues. And we sat in a boat and listened to country music for a while, while the rain delays were going on.”
“I kept Cassie in the P.A. mindset,” Underwood joked of getting into their characters. “Like, ‘Hey, can you go grab me a coffee?’ That was definitely a mistake on my end!”
Added Randolph, “We just tried to have fun with all of it. This is all new to us. We’re very, very normal people who got thrown into this crazy world.”
Joining Doleac on set of the music video was his bass player, Carlisle, and singer Eric Garcia.
“The whole thing turns into making somebody that’s ‘not famous’ feel like they’re famous,” Doleac said of the music video. “That was kind of the whole point of the song.”
Since releasing “Famous,” Doleac said his life — and career — has changed significantly.
“It’s been the little song that could, if you will,” he said. “It’s the smallest song that I’ve ever put out — the most stripped back and kind of laid back song — and it definitely has been my most successful release and got stuck in the heads of more people than any other ones. It has been a really great year!”