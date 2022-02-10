Country Singer Adam Doleac Is Engaged to MacKinnon Morrissey: 'Just So Excited'

He'll never need "Another," because country singer Adam Doleac has found his forever love!

The musician is engaged to girlfriend MacKinnon Morrissey following a romantic proposal at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Doleac, 33, popped the question after nearly five years of dating by luring Morrissey, 29, to the theater with the belief that she'd be seeing her favorite movie, The Parent Trap.

"I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," Doleac tells PEOPLE. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."

adam doleac engagement Adam Doleac and MacKinnon Morrissey | Credit: Alex Doleac

Morrissey, market manager for The Home Edit, was under the impression that it was a girls' night, and that Doleac was at a work dinner. When she arrived, however, it wasn't Lindsay Lohan she saw, but Doleac down on one knee and plenty of friends and family.

"To be honest, I can barely remember what I said," he recalls. "I had something prepared, but as soon as I saw her, that all went out the window. I do remember what she said though — yes! Three times."

Morrissey says she was caught entirely by surprise, and is "very impressed" that no one in her inner circle let it spill ahead of time.

adam doleac engagement Adam Doleac and MacKinnon Morrissey | Credit: Alex Doleac

adam doleac engagement Adam Doleac and MacKinnon Morrissey | Credit: Alex Doleac

"I absolutely freaked out and blacked out a little bit, and then said yes three times. So needless to say I was very excited. I had zero clue — he had me 100 percent fooled," she says. "His proposal was truly the most romantic, thoughtful, fun, special night I could have imagined. It was perfect. I just feel so lucky to have been loved and celebrated like that."

Doleac completed the romantic surprise by arranging for the marquee sign out front to read "Never ever gonna want another," lyrics from his song "Another."

Though the moment wound up being perfect, it almost wasn't, as Morrissey showed up to the theater about 10 minutes before Doleac expected her, forcing him to quickly abandon the Miller High Life he was sipping in the lobby.

adam doleac engagement Adam Doleac and MacKinnon Morrissey | Credit: Alex Doleac

"I wasn't the only one that got caught off guard in the lobby — her dad and cousin Doug did as well," he says. "If you look at the photos of the proposal, you'll see the concession stand in the background, and behind that concession stand, hiding, are her dad Doug. They heard the whole thing, and I never even knew they were there. I found all this out after the fact."

Looking ahead, Doleac — who will hit the road in April as opening act on Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour — says he and his future bride are ready for everything, from traveling, touring and wedding planning, to eventually starting their family together.