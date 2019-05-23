The country singer shot the clip for his latest single on May 15 in Tennessee
The country singer shot the clip for his latest single on May 15 in Tennessee
The look you give when they say you don’t get to keep the awesome Chevy blazer you drove in the video.
If you’re lucky someone sneaks a little something extra in your coffee.
Can’t wait for y’all to see what we were up to in Watertown, Tennessee.
First time singing up in a hay loft … definitely won’t be the last!
I felt like I was in the movie Eddie and the Cruisers in this pic.
’84 K-5 blazer in 85 degree Tennessee Spring nights #MemoriesMade
Ed Pryor, thank you for your vision and making this song come to life onscreen. Can’t wait to do many more together.
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to
opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and
browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android
click here, for Firefox
click here, for Safari
click here and for Microsoft's Edge
click here.