Go Behind-the-Scenes with Adam Craig on the Set of His 'If You're Lucky' Video Shoot

The country singer shot the clip for his latest single on May 15 in Tennessee

Adam Craig
May 23, 2019 06:25 PM
<p>The look you give when they say you don&#8217;t get to keep the awesome Chevy blazer you drove in the video.</p>
<p>If you&#8217;re lucky someone sneaks a little something extra in your coffee.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Can&#8217;t wait for y&#8217;all to see what we were up to in Watertown, Tennessee.</p>
<p>First time singing up in a hay loft &#8230; definitely won&#8217;t be the last!</p>
<p>I felt like I was in the movie <em>Eddie and the Cruisers</em> in this pic.</p>
<p>&#8217;84 K-5 blazer in 85 degree Tennessee Spring nights #MemoriesMade</p>
<p>Ed Pryor, thank you for your vision and making this song come to life onscreen. Can&#8217;t wait to do many more together.</p>
