Taylor Swift Celebrates ACM Awards Nom with Blake Lively, Miles and Keleigh Teller: 'Group Hug!'
Taylor Swift is celebrating another accolade with her friends-turned-collaborators!
Hours after the ACM Awards announced that Swift was nominated for the first time since 2018 for her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video alongside her close friend Blake Lively, who directed the video, the superstar shared her excitement on Instagram.
"AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!" wrote Swift, adding: "I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."
"I Bet You Think About Me" is one of nine "from the vault" tracks featured on Swift's re-recording of her 2012 fan-favorite album, Red.
The song, which features Chris Stapleton, includes deliciously petty lyrics aimed at a pretentious ex like: "I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch."
Its accompanying music video was written by Swift and Lively, who served as a producer along with the singer's brother Austin.
Teller — whose real-life wife also stars in the video — plays Swift's ex in the clip. Throughout the video, Swift raises hell as her ex becomes increasingly distracted by her presence.
Swift's frequent co-collaborator Aaron Dessner, with whom she worked on Folklore and Evermore, also pops up in a brief cameo as a member of her band.
The singer also included an easter egg in the video hinting at her new collaboration with longtime pal Ed Sheeran. In one scene, Swift carves an "=" sign — the name of Sheeran's album — into the newlyweds' wedding cake.
Swift and Sheeran are set to release a new remix of his emotional ballad "The Joker & The Queen" on Friday.