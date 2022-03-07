Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the 2022 ACM Awards Rehearsals

Before the big show airs live from Las Vegas, go behind the scenes at rehearsals inside Allegiant Stadium. The ACM Awards stream on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET

By Kate Hogan March 07, 2022 05:19 PM

Lady A

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The trio sets the scene for their performance of "What a Song Can Do" during their March 5 rehearsal at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

Luke Bryan

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Bryan is onto strum-thing while rehearsing "Up" on March 5. 

Thomas Rhett

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Play it, piano man! The singer tickles the ivories during a March 5 dress rehearsal of "Slow Down Summer."

Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The guys gear up for their performance of "At the End of a Bar."

Jimmie Allen

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Co-host Allen sports a smile while hitting the stage on March 4. 

Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Weiss Eubanks

Clarkson's team gives a performer's-eye view as she warms up on March 5. 

Ashley McBryde

Credit: Katie Kauss

On a backstage break on March 5, the singer kicks her feet up for a little glam time.

Brothers Osborne & Brittney Spencer

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

John and T.J. join Spencer (one of PEOPLE's Ones to Watch!) for a run-through of their medley on March 4. 

Lainey Wilson

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The recently crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year finds her light on March 4. 

Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden & Matt Thomas

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

On March 4, the newly formed trio gets into the groove on "Just the Way."

Parker McCollum

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

McCollum, named 2022's ACM New Male Artist of the Year, grabs his guitar for a March 4 soundcheck. 

BRELAND

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

With the Las Vegas skyline behind him, the singer-songwriter gets going on his single, "Praise The Lord," on March 4.

Walker Hayes

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Will he give us the "Fancy Like" TikTok dance? We'll have to tune in to see! 

Kane Brown

Credit: Alex Alvga

Brown takes five in the stands before a run-through of his tune "Leave You Alone" on March 5. 

Eric Church

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In his signature shades, Church brings the drama with his music and scenery. 

By Kate Hogan