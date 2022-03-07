Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the 2022 ACM Awards Rehearsals
Before the big show airs live from Las Vegas, go behind the scenes at rehearsals inside Allegiant Stadium. The ACM Awards stream on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET
Lady A
The trio sets the scene for their performance of "What a Song Can Do" during their March 5 rehearsal at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Luke Bryan
Bryan is onto strum-thing while rehearsing "Up" on March 5.
Thomas Rhett
Play it, piano man! The singer tickles the ivories during a March 5 dress rehearsal of "Slow Down Summer."
Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny
The guys gear up for their performance of "At the End of a Bar."
Jimmie Allen
Co-host Allen sports a smile while hitting the stage on March 4.
Kelly Clarkson
Clarkson's team gives a performer's-eye view as she warms up on March 5.
Ashley McBryde
On a backstage break on March 5, the singer kicks her feet up for a little glam time.
Brothers Osborne & Brittney Spencer
John and T.J. join Spencer (one of PEOPLE's Ones to Watch!) for a run-through of their medley on March 4.
Lainey Wilson
The recently crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year finds her light on March 4.
Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden & Matt Thomas
On March 4, the newly formed trio gets into the groove on "Just the Way."
Parker McCollum
McCollum, named 2022's ACM New Male Artist of the Year, grabs his guitar for a March 4 soundcheck.
BRELAND
With the Las Vegas skyline behind him, the singer-songwriter gets going on his single, "Praise The Lord," on March 4.
Walker Hayes
Will he give us the "Fancy Like" TikTok dance? We'll have to tune in to see!
Kane Brown
Brown takes five in the stands before a run-through of his tune "Leave You Alone" on March 5.
Eric Church
In his signature shades, Church brings the drama with his music and scenery.