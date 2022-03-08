"This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years," the country star, who's working overseas, told the crowd via video

Miranda Lambert Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards: 'I've Been Waiting For This'

The 2022 ACM Awards' biggest prize of the night goes to Miranda Lambert!

The country singer, 38, was named entertainer of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Monday night, but as host Dolly Parton explained, "Unfortunately, Miranda couldn't be here tonight because she's working overseas."

Accepting the award over video from London, where she's headlining Country 2 Country on Friday Lambert said, "Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I'm not there to celebrate."

"This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years," she said. "My heart is a little broken, but I'm happy to be where I am. I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me."

Lambert then thanked the ACMs and her manager before concluding her speech with, "This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that put their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us!"

Miranda Lambert

Lambert beat out Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood for the win.

With entertainer of the year now under her belt, Lambert — who went into the night with five nods — has now earned the Triple Crown Award. The coveted title means she's won new female artist, female artist of the year and entertainer of the year.

This was Lambert's sixth time being nominated for entertainer of the year, and her nomination for female artist of the year was her record-tying 16th (she shares the honor with Reba McEntire).

She released The Marfa Tapes — which was nominated for album of the year — last May. It's collaborative album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall that was also nominated for a best country album Grammy.

"I just feel you can let your guard down out here a little bit," she explained in a documentary trailer of making the album in scenic Marfa, Texas. "I think you are free to be you."

Chris Young led the pack of nominees this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Walker Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trailed with five apiece.