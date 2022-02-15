ACMs 2022: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton and More to Perform
Get ready for a star-studded first round of performers for the 2022 ACM Awards!
The show, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, announced its first performance lineup on Tuesday, revealing the country stars who will take the stage on March 7.
Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND are all set to perform at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, which are streaming live from Las Vegas.
Stapleton and Hayes each have five nominations on the big night, while Pearce has four. Thomas Rhett will compete for two, while Ballerini and Morris each have one.
Pearce and McBryde will team up for their twice-nominated hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Parmalee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden will perform "Just the Way."
BRELAND, who is this year's Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, will sing his new song "Praise the Lord."
The show will feature more than 20 performances, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
The night's biggest award, entertainer of the year, will see Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Stapleton and Carrie Underwood go head-to-head.
Chris Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trail with five apiece.
This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.