Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brittney Spencer and Jason Aldean Join ACMs 2022 Performers
Get ready, country music fans! The 2022 ACM Awards performance list is coming in hot.
On Tuesday, the ACM Awards announced the additions to an already star-studded list of performances set to take place in Las Vegas on March 7.
The new list of performers include Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Dolly Parton, the host at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will also hit the stage for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini from her upcoming album Run, Rose, Run. Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are also set to perform together.
Bryan, 45, will pre-tape a performance of his track "Up," and will also take the stage with Davis, 33, for a performance of "Buy Dirt."
Spencer, 33, will make her award show performance debut with Brothers Osborne, and later, the country duo will take the stage for a performance from their album Skeletons.
Young, 36, will perform "Raised on Country," and Tenpenny will later join him for a performance of their single "At the End of a Bar." Meanwhile, Brown, 28, will make the performance debut for his new song "Leave You Alone."
The stars join a previously announced list of performances which included: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.
Stapleton and Hayes each have five nominations on the big night, while Pearce has four. Thomas Rhett will compete for two, while Ballerini and Morris each have one.
Pearce and McBryde will team up for their twice-nominated hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform "Just the Way."
Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trail with five apiece.
This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.