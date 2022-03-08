"This song is about treating people right and it's not something that just a man oughta know," she said. "It's something that we all need to know, it's about the golden rule"

Lainey Wilson's 'Things a Man Oughta Know' Wins Song of the Year at ACM Awards: 'Country Music Is My Life'

Lainey Wilson is leaving the 2022 ACMs a winner two times over!

The country star, 29, took home the prize for song of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night in Las Vegas.

In an emotional speech, Wilson — who also won new female artist of the year — recalled growing up in small-town Louisiana, in "a town of 264 people...where country music is life."

"Country music is my life. It has been my life for as long as I can remember," she told the crowd.

After thanking her family, co-writers, label and others, Wilson also expressed her gratitude to country music fans, and emphasized the message in her winning song.

"Country radio has supported me so, so much and I'll tell you what, the country music fans have wrapped their loving arms around me, which is a prayer answered," she said. "This song is about treating people right and it's not something that just a man oughta know. It's something that we all need to know, it's about the golden rule."

Wilson's win for new female artist of the year was announced last week in a video that featured Miranda Lambert breaking the good news to her. Parker McCollum took home the win in the male category.

"Holy s—. If there's anybody who understands the fricken' blood, sweat and tears, it's you," an emotional Wilson told Lambert on their call. "I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this… Man, this is the best news I think I've ever gotten."

For her part, Lambert, 38, was more than happy to be the one to present the award to the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer, telling her, "I could not be happier… You so deserve it. You're my favorite and I love getting to be friends with you."

Wilson released her first major-label album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', in February 2021, and joined Jason Aldean on tour the same year.

"I moved to Nashville 10 years ago and there was never a time I didn't think it wouldn't work," the star told PEOPLE in July. "There were plenty of times when I probably should have packed my stuff and go home. But I never did. I'm hard-headed. I'm a Taurus."