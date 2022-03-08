Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton with Stunning 'I Will Always Love You' Performance at ACM Awards

At Monday's 2022 ACM Awards , Clarkson delivered a stunning performance of "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to country music legend and host for the award show, Dolly Parton .

Wearing a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown with silver earrings, the star stole the show by starting out the cover with soft notes before building up to the epic chorus of the iconic song.

"I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much — she would be proud of that," Parton said of the late superstar Whitney Houston, whose cover of the track became one of the best-selling singles of all time.