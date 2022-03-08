Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton with Stunning 'I Will Always Love You' Performance at ACM Awards
Kelly Clarkson is giving it up to Dolly!
At Monday's 2022 ACM Awards, Clarkson delivered a stunning performance of "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to country music legend and host for the award show, Dolly Parton.
Wearing a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown with silver earrings, the star stole the show by starting out the cover with soft notes before building up to the epic chorus of the iconic song.
After finishing the emotional performance, Clarkson was greeted onstage by Parton as the audience gave her a standing ovation.
"Give it up for Dolly Parton," Clarkson said as she exited the stage.
"I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much — she would be proud of that," Parton said of the late superstar Whitney Houston, whose cover of the track became one of the best-selling singles of all time.
"I was backstage trying not to cry my false eye lashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears," continued Parton. "But anyway, that was an amazing job!"
Clarkson, 39, first broke the exciting news that she was paying tribute to Parton during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, saying, "I love her so much."
"One word: DOLLY," she wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip. "That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year's @ACMawards, I'll be performing a tribute to the show's host @DollyParton! Don't miss the #ACMawards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo."
Parton, 76, later commented on the post with a red heart emoji.
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards included a star-studded list of performers beginning with Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Parton also took the stage for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini from her upcoming album Run, Rose, Run. Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett also performed together.
Meanwhile, more performances included Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.
This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.