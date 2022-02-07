Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Join Dolly Parton as Co-Hosts of 2022 ACM Awards

Jimmie Allen won new male artist of the year last year, while Gabby Barrett picked up the prize for new female artist of the year

The 2022 ACM Awards are amping up the star power!

Country stars Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will hit the stage alongside Dolly Parton as co-hosts of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Allen, 36, and Barrett, 21, each have several ACM nominations under their belt, and each are the reigning new artist of the year in their respective categories.

"The Academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in Country Music alongside today's rising stars, and this year that will spotlight even further," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. "Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today's most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world's most beloved music icons."

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmie Allen Jokes That Another Daughter Means '9 More Years of Disney Princesses': 'I'm Hype!'

The pair will also reveal select nominations on the @ACMawards Twitter account, which fans can tune into on Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Both Allen and Barrett have enjoyed breakout success in recent years, and Allen — who competed on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars — is currently up for best new artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards (making him the only country artist nominated in an all-genre category). He picked up the new artist of the year prize at November's CMA Awards.

Barrett, meanwhile, whose debut single "I Hope" topped the Billboard Hot Country chart for a record-breaking 27 weeks, was the most-nominated female country artist at the 2021 American Music Awards, and will soon be honored at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton | Credit: Stacie Huckeba

The ACM Awards announced last week that Parton, 76, will host as the show streams live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," the singer said in a statement.

The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST, marking the first time a major award show has livestreamed exclusively.