The 2022 ACM Awards will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett

ACM Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Big Night

The ACM Awards have arrived!

With Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett at the helm as co-hosts, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Monday exclusively on Prime Video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The best and brightest in the business, including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton and Chris Young, who has the most nominations going into the night, will all be on hand to accept their awards and perform live from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's everything to know about the big night:

Dolly Parton will host alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett

Country superstar Dolly Parton, 76, is serving as this year's host, and she'll be joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen, 36, and Gabby Barrett, 22.

"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas," Parton said in a statement when the gig was announced. "Watch for us because we're going to have some fun."

The beloved Country Music Hall of Famer is no stranger to the ACM Awards; she previously hosted in 2000, and has won multiple awards over the years, including the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award in 2016.

Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen (Inset: Dolly Parton) | Credit: John Shearer/Getty. Inset: David Becker/Getty

Allen and Barrett, meanwhile, have each made their mark on the show, too, as they are both the reigning new artist of the year in their respective categories.

This year, they're both up for artist of the year in their respective categories for the first time.

Things will kick off with a special pre-show hosted by Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block and more

Before the show itself kicks off, fans can get a front-row seat to the glitz and glamor of the red carpet with a pre-show that'll stream on Prime Video from 7-8 p.m. EST.

Hosted by Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block, Elaina Smith and Zuri Hall, the show will feature performances by Tenille Townes and Kat & Alex, and those watching will be able to ask the hosts and artists questions via Amazon Live's chat feature.

There will also be interactive opportunities for fans, like a shoppable version of the red carpet show where they can pick up things like artist merchandise and fashion curated by Amazon.

Fans can also tune in via TikTok starting at 6:30 p.m., where there'll be a livestream featuring Makho Ndlovu, Claudia Oshry, Gabi Daiagi and Lauren Wolfe.

Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton lead the pack for most nominations

Of all the night's big winners, Chris Young is poised to head home with the most trophies, as he has seven nominations heading into Monday night, including album of the year and single of the year.

Trailing him are Walker Hayes, who is nominated at the ACMs for the first time, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, who each have five nominations apiece.

Lambert, Stapleton and Luke Combs are all nominated for entertainer of the year, and should any of them win, they'll earn the Triple Crown Award, which means they've won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year in their respective categories.

Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty; Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty; Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty; Terry Wyatt/Getty

Others heading into the night with multiple nominations include Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen, who each have four, and reigning entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, who has three.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for the first time since 2018 thanks to her hit "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

The full list of nominations can be found here.

Expect a star-studded performance lineup, including Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan

There will be plenty of country tunes to sing along to come Monday, as the stage will be filled with a star-studded lineup of more than 20 performances.

Kelly Clarkson will also make an appearance to sing "I Will Always Love You," a tribute to host Parton, who wrote the classic.

Parton herself will sing "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," off her upcoming album Run, Rose, Run, with Ballerini, while co-hosts Allen and Barrett will sing new song "Down Home" and "I Hope You Dance," respectively. The two will also get in the Vegas spirit with performances of "Let's Go to Vegas" and "Viva Las Vegas."

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Maren Morris; Thomas Rhett; Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: getty (3)

Luke Bryan, meanwhile, will pre-tape a performance of his track "Up," and will also team up with Jordan Davis to sing "Buy Dirt."

Chris Young will sing "Raised on Country," while Mitchell Tenpenny will also join him for a performance of their single "At the End of a Bar."

Kane Brown will make the performance debut of his new song "Leave You Alone," while BRELAND, who is this year's Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, will sing his new song "Praise the Lord" with Thomas Rhett.

Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson, winners of new male and new female artist of the year, respectively, will also perform.

Plenty of famous faces will be presenting

This year's presenters include Aldean, Mickey Guyton, Reacher actor Alan Ritchson, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, comedian Guy Torry, author James Patterson (who will release a book with Parton on Monday), Yellowstone actors Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes, and Outer Range actor Tom Pelphrey.

How to watch