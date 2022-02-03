The ACM Awards will livestream on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7

Dolly Parton Tapped to Host the 2022 ACM Awards: 'We're Going to Have Some Fun'

The 2022 ACM Awards has found its host in none other than Dolly Parton!

The country superstar has been tapped to host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, when the show streams live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The gig marks the second time that Parton has held hosting duties; she last took the ACM stage as host in 2000.

"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton, 76, said in a statement.

A beloved Country Music Hall of Famer, the "Jolene" singer is no stranger to the ACM Awards. After winning entertainer of the year in 1977, she's gone on to win everything from top female vocalist and video of the year, to prizes like the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award in 2006 and the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award in 2016.

"We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

"There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that 'this is how we country' by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide."

Parton, who was named one of PEOPLE's People of the Year in December, will have a busy March, as she's also gearing up for the release of her first novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-wrote with James Patterson, as well as an accompanying album she wrote as a soundtrack of sorts for the book.

"I thought, 'What? Why do you want to write a book with me? You're doing alright on your own and I'm doing OK,'" the star told PEOPLE last month of Patterson. "He said, 'No, I think this would be a good thing!' So I thought, 'Well, why not? I'm doing everything else.'"

The 2022 ACM Awards will livestream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and performances, collaborations and more will be announced soon.