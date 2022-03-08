Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet of the 2022 ACM Awards
Date night goes country for these duos, who don their sparkliest dresses and biggest hats for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas
Alexis and Jimmie Allen
Though it's a working night for him (he's one of the evening's co-hosts!) he managed to do double-duty by turning it into a date night with his wife as well.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
The couple proved that caramel and chocolate go as well together in real life as they do in a Twix bar. "She goes first and I find something to go with it," he said of their complementary looks on the red carpet.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
The couple puckered up in anything-but-basic black ahead of her performance on the show.
Morgane and Chris Stapleton
The duo looked particularly well-suited for their blue carpet walk (on which they were also joined by their kids!).
Kane and Katelyn Brown
The singer and his wife (who have a newborn at home!) leaned in for a smooch.
Jason and Brittany Aldean
The couple cleaned up good for their night out.
Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett
"I hope" they have a fun evening (and that it's not too hard to move in that elaborate outfit!).
Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James
From the Amalfi Coast to Sin City, the couple clearly gets the assignment wherever they go.
Daira Eamon and Lily Eose
The recently engaged couple suited up and added sparkle.
Laney and Walker Hayes
"Fancy like" a dressed-up night away from Walker's tour bus (which is home to their six kids and two dogs as well!).
Brock Davies and Scheana Shay
The Vanderpump Rules star know the award show is where it's hat.
Kat Luna and Alex Garrido
The former American Idol contestants and newlyweds went super-glam to perform on the preshow.
Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum
She's a golden girl — and not just because her fiancé wrote a song all about her.
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan
The soon-to-wed duo kept close on the red carpet.
Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton
He promised preshow cohost Priscilla Block he was going to have fun tonight and it looks like he's already getting started.
Caroline and Ian Munsick
The couple that accessorizes well together, stays together.
Michael McAnally-Baum and Shane McAnally
The couple clearly rose to the occasion. (Get it?)
The LOCASH Couples
Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn and Preston Brust and his wife Kristen look loved-up on their double date.
Tenille Arts and Tyler Corrado
The singer and her boyfriend were feeling the blues.