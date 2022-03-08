Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet of the 2022 ACM Awards

Date night goes country for these duos, who don their sparkliest dresses and biggest hats for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

By Alex Apatoff Updated March 07, 2022 08:32 PM

1 of 19

Alexis and Jimmie Allen

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Though it's a working night for him (he's one of the evening's co-hosts!) he managed to do double-duty by turning it into a date night with his wife as well. 

2 of 19

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

The couple proved that caramel and chocolate go as well together in real life as they do in a Twix bar. "She goes first and I find something to go with it," he said of their complementary looks on the red carpet.

3 of 19

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple puckered up in anything-but-basic black ahead of her performance on the show

4 of 19

Morgane and Chris Stapleton

The duo looked particularly well-suited for their blue carpet walk (on which they were also joined by their kids!).

5 of 19

Kane and Katelyn Brown

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

The singer and his wife (who have a newborn at home!) leaned in for a smooch.

6 of 19

Jason and Brittany Aldean

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple cleaned up good for their night out.

7 of 19

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

"I hope" they have a fun evening (and that it's not too hard to move in that elaborate outfit!).

8 of 19

Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

From the Amalfi Coast to Sin City, the couple clearly gets the assignment wherever they go.

9 of 19

Daira Eamon and Lily Eose

Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

The recently engaged couple suited up and added sparkle. 

10 of 19

Laney and Walker Hayes

Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

"Fancy like" a dressed-up night away from Walker's tour bus (which is home to their six kids and two dogs as well!). 

11 of 19

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

The Vanderpump Rules star know the award show is where it's hat. 

12 of 19

Kat Luna and Alex Garrido

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The former American Idol contestants and newlyweds went super-glam to perform on the preshow. 

13 of 19

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

She's a golden girl — and not just because her fiancé wrote a song all about her

14 of 19

HARDY and Caleigh Ryan

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

The soon-to-wed duo kept close on the red carpet.

15 of 19

Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

He promised preshow cohost Priscilla Block he was going to have fun tonight and it looks like he's already getting started.

16 of 19

Caroline and Ian Munsick

Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

The couple that accessorizes well together, stays together.

17 of 19

Michael McAnally-Baum and Shane McAnally

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple clearly rose to the occasion. (Get it?)

18 of 19

The LOCASH Couples

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn and Preston Brust and his wife Kristen look loved-up on their double date.

19 of 19

Tenille Arts and Tyler Corrado

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The singer and her boyfriend were feeling the blues.

By Alex Apatoff