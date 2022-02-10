The ACM Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video March 7

Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations

The 2022 ACM Awards are shaping up to be a night full of star power from country's best and brightest.

Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett announced the nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday morning, ahead of the annual ceremony on March 7.

Chris Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton trail with five apiece.

This year marks the first time Hayes has ever been nominated for an ACM, and his hit "Fancy Like" propelled him to success, earning four nominations in addition to Hayes' nod for new male artist of the year.

Lambert, meanwhile, earned her sixth nomination for entertainer of the year, as well as a record-tying nod for female artist of the year (she and Reba McEntire now each have 16).

Lambert, Stapleton and Luke Combs are all nominated for entertainer of the year, and if any are to win, they'll earn the Triple Crown Award, which means they've won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year in their respective categories.

Allen and Barrett — who are co-hosting alongside Dolly Parton — were each nominated for artist of the year in their respective categories for the first time.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for the first time since 2018, and her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" earned actress Blake Lively her first ACM nominations, as she produced and directed the video.

This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Nominations are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood