Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
The 2022 ACM Awards are shaping up to be a night full of star power from country's best and brightest.
Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett announced the nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday morning, ahead of the annual ceremony on March 7.
Chris Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton trail with five apiece.
This year marks the first time Hayes has ever been nominated for an ACM, and his hit "Fancy Like" propelled him to success, earning four nominations in addition to Hayes' nod for new male artist of the year.
Lambert, meanwhile, earned her sixth nomination for entertainer of the year, as well as a record-tying nod for female artist of the year (she and Reba McEntire now each have 16).
Lambert, Stapleton and Luke Combs are all nominated for entertainer of the year, and if any are to win, they'll earn the Triple Crown Award, which means they've won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year in their respective categories.
Allen and Barrett — who are co-hosting alongside Dolly Parton — were each nominated for artist of the year in their respective categories for the first time.
Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen each scored four nominations each, while reigning entertainer of the year Luke Bryan has three.
Taylor Swift is also nominated for the first time since 2018, and her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" earned actress Blake Lively her first ACM nominations, as she produced and directed the video.
This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.
Nominations are as follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tenille Arts
- Priscilla Block
- Lily Rose
- Caitlyn Smith
- Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Ryan Hurd
- Parker McCollum
- Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- 29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
- Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
- Famous Friends – Chris Young
- The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- "Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
- "If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- "7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
- "Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- "Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
- "Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
- "Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
- "If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
- Jesse Frasure
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- "Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
- "If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde