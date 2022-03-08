Chris Stapleton Wins ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year: 'A Dream Every Minute'

During his acceptance speech, he is "so grateful" to be part of the country music community and said winning male artist of the year is "a dream"

Chris Stapleton is the man of the hour!

The country singer, 43, won for male artist of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, beating out Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett for the win.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During his acceptance speech, he is "so grateful" to be part of the country music community and said winning male artist of the year is "a dream."

"This is a dream every minute we get to live this," the singer said, later adding, "I'm evidence that dreams come true all the time, so thank you, thank you to everybody."

Chris Stapleton Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Stapleton also thanked his wife Morgane Stapleton, whom he called "my rock," and said everything he does "is because of her." He also acknowledged his son Waylon, who celebrated his 13th birthday on Monday, and daughter Ada, who attended the event with their mother and father.

Stapleton released his album Starting Over in November 2020, and spent much of 2021 on the road with his band, which includes wife Morgane.

His hit "You Should Probably Leave" topped the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart upon its release.

He went into the night with five nominations total, including entertainer of the year and single of the year.

"I don't think I ever know [if I wrote a song well]," Stapleton, 43, told 60 Minutes in January. "The win is finishing the song. There are a lot of songwriters that claim, 'Yeah, I knew the instant we wrote this that it was a six-week No. 1, and I was going to get a big, giant check in the mail.' I really just think those guys are full of s—. I don't think anybody knows that."