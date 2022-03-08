"I feel so honored just to be a female amongst all of the females that I love so much," the singer-songwriter said in her speech

Carly Pearce Wins Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACMs: Fans 'Have Let Me Tell My Truth'

Your newest female artist of the year at the ACM Awards is ... Carly Pearce!

The "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer, 31, took home the award for female artist of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is all I've ever wanted to do in the whole world, and I feel like the last couple years of my life, especially just the last years, has been the craziest thing in the world," Pearce said as she accepted her prize. "I feel so honored just to be a female amongst all of the females that I love so much."

carly pearce Carly Pearce | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

After thanking her record label, her management company and country radio, she thanked her fans.

"You guys have let me tell my truth, and I feel like you've found your truth inside of my songs, and I just...I want you to know that country music is everything to me and I just love you guys so much," she said. "God bless you guys. Mom and Dad, I did it! Thank you guys!"

Pearce was nominated for the award alongside Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert.

Pearce, who had four nominations heading into the night, released her acclaimed LP 29: Written in Stone last fall, with the album's lyrics chronicling her painful divorce from fellow singer Michael Ray after eight months of marriage.

"I have accepted what has happened to me in my life, and I'm moving on," Pearce, who co-wrote all 15 tracks, told PEOPLE in September. "What you hear in this project is every stage of a relationship ending, the realization, the grief, the anger, the confusion ... I'm very much a situational writer, and as soon as I could see all of these songs, I saw the pieces that they represented, and I felt like it was finished."

57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Carly Pearce | Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage

The singer, 31, added that the album's success — and subsequent award show wins — continue to be surprising for her.

"You can see with every accolade, I almost pee my pants," she said, "because I can't believe that it's happening. But I will say that if you would've told me this was what was going to follow the hardest part of my life, I couldn't have fathomed all of this happening in a calendar year."