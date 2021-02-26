ACMs 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Lead History-Making Nominations

The 56th ACM Awards are set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman and Bluebird Cafe on Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS

Now this is a historic Academy of Country Music Awards nominations list.

On Friday, Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne helped announce some of the nominees for this year's ACM Awards on CBS This Morning.

Making history this year, four Black artists are nominated for awards: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend, who's a first-time nominee. Also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.

Jimmie Allen; Mickey Guyton; Kane Brown

Notably absent from the nominations list is Morgan Wallen, whose eligibility was halted earlier this month after using a racial slur.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do" – Old Dominion

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"Gone" – Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Be a Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

"I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

"One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk