ACMs 2020: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The ACM Awards air live from Nashville on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop the Academy of Country Music from honoring the best county musicians of the past year.

On Wednesday, for the first time in the show's history, the awards were broadcast from three iconic Nashville locations, including the Grand Old Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Back in March, the Academy postponed the show (originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas) due to the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several awards were given out ahead the big night, including new female artist and male artist of the year. In August, show host Keith Urban surprised newcomer country stars Tenille Townes and Riley Green during a Zoom meeting to let them know they had won the honors.

Image zoom Tenille Townes; Riley Green Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; John Shearer/WireImage

On Monday, Billboard also revealed the winners in three other categories: Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" — which features Townes, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King — won music event of the year, Thomas Rhett's "Remember You Young" won video of the year and Hillary Lindsey won songwriter of the year.

The ACM Awards are airing live from Nashville on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out the complete list of ACM Awards winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

GIRL – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

One Man Band – Old Dominion

Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves

Rumor – Lee Brice

What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

One Man Band – Old Dominion

Some Of It – Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

One Man Band – Old Dominion

Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat – Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne