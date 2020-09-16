ACMs 2020: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
The ACM Awards air live from Nashville on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS
The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop the Academy of Country Music from honoring the best county musicians of the past year.
On Wednesday, for the first time in the show's history, the awards were broadcast from three iconic Nashville locations, including the Grand Old Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Back in March, the Academy postponed the show (originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas) due to the pandemic.
Several awards were given out ahead the big night, including new female artist and male artist of the year. In August, show host Keith Urban surprised newcomer country stars Tenille Townes and Riley Green during a Zoom meeting to let them know they had won the honors.
On Monday, Billboard also revealed the winners in three other categories: Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" — which features Townes, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King — won music event of the year, Thomas Rhett's "Remember You Young" won video of the year and Hillary Lindsey won songwriter of the year.
The ACM Awards are airing live from Nashville on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out the complete list of ACM Awards winners below:
- ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
- FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
- MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
- NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
- NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
- ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
- Rumor – Lee Brice
- What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum
- SONG OF THE YEAR
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Some Of It – Eric Church
- VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
- Sugar Coat – Little Big Town
- SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
- MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- What Happens In a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell