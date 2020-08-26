ACMs 2020: Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Old Dominion & More Announced as Performers

The 55th iteration of the popular country music awards show will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 16 and will be hosted by Keith Urban

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards are shaping up to be one epic night!

Previously announced performers include the newly-crowned ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes.

The 55th iteration of the show will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 16 and will be hosted by Keith Urban. The event was originally planned to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Additional performs and presenters, including those performing at the Grand Ole Opry House, are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to a press release, the 55th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville for the first time in the show's history, and will broadcast from three iconic country music venues — Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Artists scheduled to perform at Ryman Auditorium include Ballerini, 26, who will perform "Hole in the Bottle," Barrett, 20, who will sing her track "I Hope," and Old Dominion, this year's most-nominated group, who will perform a medley of their No. 1 hits. Thomas Rhett, 30, this year's most-nominated male artist, will sing with Pardi, 35, performing their No. 1 hit "Beer Can't Fix," as Morris, 30, the year's most-nominated female artist, is scheduled to perform "To Hell & Back."

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include McGraw, 53, who will perform his recently released single "I Called Mama," Combs, 30, crooning "Better Together," Lambert, 36, performing "Bluebird," alongside songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick and Allen, 34, singing his hit "Make Me Want To."

Green, 31, and Townes, 26, are both scheduled to perform from the Ryman as well.

Earlier this month, Urban, 52, surprised Townes and Green during Zoom meetings to reveal that the singers had been selected as the new female artist and male artist of the year.

Townes was shocked to see Urban appear on her screen to share the news, telling the "Blue Ain't Your Color" artist, "I'll never forget this day as long as I live," as Green said in the Zoom call that the honor was "pretty cool" and that he's "ready to play some shows again."

"I'll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist," Townes said in a press release. "I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this Country Music community that inspires me. Receiving this ACM Award feels like belief from that community, and that means so much to me."