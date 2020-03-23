ACM Awards Announce Rescheduled Date After Postponement Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom

The Academy of Country Music‘s 2020 awards show has set a new date.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5 in Las Vegas, this year’s show will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The location of the rescheduled show has not been made public.

Keith Urban — who is the reigning entertainer of the year — will still serve as host, and the show will air on CBS.

Last week, the Academy announced the postponement due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority,“ the Academy said in a statement.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Instead of the originally scheduled April 5 televised show, the Academy will air a special, titled ACM Presents: Our Country, featuring performances by artists from their homes.

For this year’s show, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dan Huff had earned five nominations each, making them the most-nominated artists. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay earned four nods for the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee.

Blake Shelton and Old Dominion also received four nominations, while Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves had earned three each.

Many country singers have held quarantine concerts for their fans via livestream on social media. Brad Paisley recruited Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Chris Young for his recent show, while Keith Urban was joined by his wife Nicole Kidman for the at-home gig.

The ACM Awards will air on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

