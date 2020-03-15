ACM Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The Academy of Country Music‘s 2020 awards show will not be taking place as planned.

On Sunday, the Academy announced that this year’s show is postponed and will be rescheduled to air on CBS in September due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority,“ the Academy said in a press release.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

The show, hosted by the reigning entertainer of the year Keith Urban, was scheduled to air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5.

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash.

For this year’s show, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dan Huff had earned five nominations each, making them the most-nominated artists. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay earned four nods for the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee.

Blake Shelton and Old Dominion also received four nominations, while Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves had earned three each.

The ACM Awards is among the first major televised awards ceremonies to be canceled or postponed amid the ongoing fears of the coronavirus.

Juno Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are just some of the programs that have been affected.

The coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale, including schools being suspended or classes being canceled, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19. There are at least 2,816 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 50 people have died, in the U.S.