Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Bobby Bones and others were added to the presenters lineup

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More Added to ACM Awards Performance Lineup

And the ACM Awards performers list keeps growing!

The awards show announced on Tuesday that Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House next week.

Shelton revealed that he'll hit the stage alongside girlfriend Stefani for a performance of "Happy Anywhere."

"'Happy Anywhere' with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards... Get ready and tune in to @cbs on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!!" the country star, 44, tweeted.

"Honored to be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the @Opry on the #ACMawards!" wrote Underwood, 37, on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Yearwood, 55, revealed on Instagram that she'll hit the stage with "I'll Carry You Home" during a special obituary tribute.

"I'm honored to perform 'I’ll Carry You Home' @ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry," she wrote on Instagram.

Radio host Bones shared the news that he'll present an award at the show on Twitter.

"I'm presenting at this year's @ACMawardsc! We're just ONE WEEK away from a Night of Heart and Hits," the 40-year-old tweeted.

"The @acmawards holds such a special place in our hearts!" wrote Clint Black, 58, on Instagram. "Lisa and I are so honored to present at this year's show! See you on September 16th at 8/7c on @cbstv! #ACMAwards."

"I'll see ya at the @ACMawards ✨," tweeted Cam, 35.