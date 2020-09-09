Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More Added to ACM Awards Performance Lineup
Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Bobby Bones and others were added to the presenters lineup
And the ACM Awards performers list keeps growing!
The awards show announced on Tuesday that Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House next week.
Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June are also set to present awards.
Shelton revealed that he'll hit the stage alongside girlfriend Stefani for a performance of "Happy Anywhere."
"'Happy Anywhere' with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards... Get ready and tune in to @cbs on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!!" the country star, 44, tweeted.
RELATED: Watch Keith Urban Zoom-Bomb the ACM Awards' New Artist Winners: 'I Will Never Forget This Day'
"Honored to be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the @Opry on the #ACMawards!" wrote Underwood, 37, on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Yearwood, 55, revealed on Instagram that she'll hit the stage with "I'll Carry You Home" during a special obituary tribute.
"I'm honored to perform 'I’ll Carry You Home' @ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry," she wrote on Instagram.
The new set of stars will join Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line and more performers expected to hit the stage.
RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is the ‘Most Understanding, Kindhearted Person’ He’s Ever Met
Radio host Bones shared the news that he'll present an award at the show on Twitter.
"I'm presenting at this year's @ACMawardsc! We're just ONE WEEK away from a Night of Heart and Hits," the 40-year-old tweeted.
"The @acmawards holds such a special place in our hearts!" wrote Clint Black, 58, on Instagram. "Lisa and I are so honored to present at this year's show! See you on September 16th at 8/7c on @cbstv! #ACMAwards."
"I'll see ya at the @ACMawards ✨," tweeted Cam, 35.
This year's ACM Awards will air from Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS. Join our correspondent Jeremy Parsons from 7-8 p.m. for PeopleTV Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, featuring interviews, both live and pre-recorded, with nominees and performers backstage from the famous Grand Ole Opry, as well as an interview with host Keith Urban.