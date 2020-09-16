Old Dominion is this year's most-nominated group at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Old Dominion Tease Post-ACM Awards Plans to Camp Out and Make a 'Lot of New Music'

Old Dominion fans may not have to wait much longer for new music.

During the PeopleTV Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow, lead singer Matthew Ramsey teased the band's upcoming plans to "make a lot of new music" following the awards show.

The band — who is this year's most-nominated group and went on to win both group of the year and song of the year for "One Man Band" — are leaving Nashville to work on new material for a few weeks, Ramsey revealed.

"We're actually leaving town right after the awards to a studio," he said. "We're gonna camp out, and it's a different city we're gonna camp out for a couple of weeks and make a lot of new music, definitely looking forward to that."

The group, which includes Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi, also opened up about missing their fans while halting in-person performances during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's brutal man," Ramsey admitted. "We did it so hardcore for so long, we were just touring, touring, touring, and I think we had finally had kind of felt like we were setting into a groove and gotten to know our fans really good and then the rug got kind of ripped out from underneath of us."

"We feel kind of homesick is the best way to describe it," he added.

Old Dominion received four nominations including single of the year, song of the year, group of the year, and video of the year. Ramsey, Rosen, and Tursi each received one additional nomination as songwriters.

"That many nominations feels different, usually we're in the group category," Ramsey shared of the band's many nods. "To be recognized on such a broad spectrum of awards that’s pretty amazing and obviously there's differences."

The group also performed a medley of their No. 1 hits during the awards show.

As for picking which songs to perform, Tursi said narrowing down their choices is an exciting experience.

"It's cool, it's always fun to be like, 'Okay how are we gonna do this? What parts are we gonna cut out, how are gonna smush together?'" he explained. "But once we get in there and work on it it’s fun to do and I think that people will be pleased with the final product."

After their performance, Ramsey told PEOPLE that playing to an empty venue brought the band back to the early days of their career.

"We played to a lot of empty rooms," he said. "So it really felt like home."

This year's ACM Awards will air from Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.