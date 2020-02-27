ACMs 2020: Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Dan + Shay Lead Nominations with Keith Urban to Host

If the nominees are any indication, the Academy of Country Music‘s 2020 awards show is sure to be a star-studded night.

On Thursday morning, the Academy announced this year’s crop of nominees with the help of Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde, Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier and CBS This Morning’s Gayle King during a digital press conference.

Leading the pack this year is Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dan Huff with five nominations each. Morris — who is currently pregnant with her and husband Ryan Hurd‘s first child, a son — is nominated in four categories, including group of the year, her first nomination in the category as a member of The Highwomen. Thomas Rhett, meanwhile, earned his first-ever entertainer of the year nomination.

The three are followed closely behind by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay. The pair received nominations in the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show.

Blake Shelton and Old Dominion also received four nominations, while Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves earned three each.

ACM Award-winning producer Busbee (who died at the age of 43 in September of brain cancer) is posthumously nominated for two awards including his third nod for album of the year with Morris as a producer for GIRL.

This year, women are represented in every main award category where they are eligible, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Morris and Lambert).

BIG NEWS! Just dropped a new song “God Whispered Your Name” AND I’ll be hosting the @ACMAwards on April 5th!! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Wq1LZClshU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2020

Earlier Thursday, it was also announced that reigning entertainer of the year Keith Urban will host the show this year. Last year, Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for a 16th time. The 2019 show marked her first time hosting since 2012, when she shared the role with Blake Shelton.

“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACMs in April,” Urban — who released “God Whispered Your Name” on Thursday — said in a statement. “I’ll tell you – this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful – and ready to roll!”

The ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service. See a full list of nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Bryan

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Miranda Lambert

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Ingrid Andress

• Gabby Barrett

• Lindsay Ell

• Caylee Hammack

• Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

•Jordan Davis

• Russell Dickerson

• Riley Green

• Cody Johnson

• Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

• GIRL – Maren Morris

• Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

• What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• God’s Country – Blake Shelton

• One Man Band – Old Dominion

• Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves

• Rumor – Lee Brice

• What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR

•10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

• Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

• God’s Country – Blake Shelton

• One Man Band – Old Dominion

• Some Of It – Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

• God’s Country – Blake Shelton

• One Man Band – Old Dominion

• Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett

• Sugar Coat – Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

• Ashley Gorley

• Michael Hardy

• Hillary Lindsey

• Shane McAnally

• Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

•10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

• Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

• Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

• Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• What Happens In a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell