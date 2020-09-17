Ahead of his ACMs 2020 performance, Morgan Wallen opened up to PEOPLE about his hit single "Whiskey Glasses" and new life as a dad

Morgan Wallen on How His Hit 'Whiskey Glasses' Has Changed His Life: 'It's Been Insane'

Morgan Wallen's life now looks a lot different than it did just two years ago.

While speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow, the rising country singer, 27, reflected on how his 2018 hit no. 1 single "Whiskey Glasses" turned his world up(side) down.

"Before that, it kind of felt like we were on the cusp of breaking out and still trying to establish ourselves," Wallen said. "When that song came around and had the success it did, I feel like it really sent us in a huge, right direction to be cemented in this format."

"With the shows, it's been insane to see how people react to that song and how it doesn't seem to ever get old," he added. "It's changed me and my band's whole life, for sure."

Since the release of "Whiskey Glasses," Wallen's career has only gone on the uptick. A preview of his most recent single, "7 Summers," went viral on TikTok and when it was released in full Aug. 14, it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"It's something I never would have expected," Wallen said. "When quarantine first hit, Jake Owen nominated me to do a demo challenge on Instagram so I put a screen recording of the demo for '7 Summers,' just the first verse and the chorus. I got a lot of good feedback, but then I didn't think that much more of it."

"I guess a month, maybe two months later, my team starts hitting me up like, 'Man, do you see what's going on with TikTok with "7 Summers"?'" he continued. "I'm like, 'No, I don't even have TikTok.' I was like, 'Don't you think we ought to record it and put it out then if it's doing so well over there?' We did — the numbers on it are really great, so I'm thankful for it."

"7 Summers" will be included on Wallen's upcoming second studio album, which he said doesn't have a set release date just yet.

"I'm actually going to put out a double album," he said. "I'm almost done on my end so just waiting to hear the marketing strategies on it and all that."

Wallen's career isn't the only part of his life that's seen big changes recently. In July, he welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Indigo Wilder, with his ex, KT Smith.

"He's doing well," Wallen said. "He's starting to get a little personality and a little bit of strength too so it's cool to see him grow up a little."

Wallen — who is set to perform during the ACM Awards — said he's been "really" enjoying life as a dad and doesn't mind the dirty work.

"I don't mind changing diapers and stuff," he said. "Maybe I thought it was going to be worse than it was, but it's not too bad. I sleep a decent amount!"

