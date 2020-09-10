Mickey Guyton to Help Provide 50 Million Meals to the Hungry During ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton is ready to make a difference at the ACM Awards.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that during next Wednesday's awards show, the country singer will partner with Wells Fargo and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to those suffering from food insecurity and raise awareness on the issue of hunger during the pandemic.

Wells Fargo will also donate $100,000 to ACM Lifting Lives' COVID-19 Response Fund, which funds those in the country music industry undergoing financial crises prompted by the pandemic.

“We are delighted to work with Wells Fargo for the 55th ACM Awards show this year and honored to have Mickey Guyton spotlight and raise awareness on the continued efforts of improving communities across the country,” said Lyndsay Cruz, executive director of ACM Lifting Lives in a news release. “Wells Fargo has provided countless resources for people to turn to during these challenging times, and their generous donation to the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund will further assist those still in need in the Country Music industry seeking financial assistance.”

Food insecurity has become an important issue during the pandemic. A July report from Oxfam International revealed that by the end of the year, 12,000 people per day across the world could die from hunger linked to COVID-19, potentially more than will die from the disease itself.

Along with presenting this new initiative, Guyton, 37, is set to perform her song "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"Can you even?!," she wrote with the announcement. "So so excited."

The ACM Awards was originally planned to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the show hosted by Keith Urban will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.