Ahead of his performance at the 2020 ACM Awards, Luke Combs told PEOPLE that his performance will be "different" than anything he's ever done

The Song Luke Combs Is Performing at the 2020 ACM Awards Is Inspired by His Wife Nicole

Luke Combs is once again bringing a song inspired by his wife, Nicole Hocking, to the Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Wednesday, the country star — who is up for entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and album of the year — is set to perform his song "Better Together" live from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe during the show. (Last year, Combs' hit "Beautiful Crazy," which was also inspired by Hocking, earned him the ACM award for song of the year.)

"It's just going to be me and a piano so that'll be a lot different than anything I've ever done on television before," Combs said while speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow. "I'm excited to see what people think about it and to just have a good time and make the best of the interesting situation that we find ourselves in today."

Luke Combs

In August, Combs, 30, and Hocking, 28, got married at their home in southern Florida. Since then, Combs said he's been busy keeping up with what he calls "the Florida stuff."

"[Nicole] was born and raised in Florida so she's kind of pulled me into, I call it, 'the Florida stuff,' which is drinking, drinking in the pool, driving a boat, fishing," he said. "If you're not driving the boat, you're drinking on the boat. These are all Florida things. So I'm enjoying learning all the Florida things because it's not something that I grew up doing."

In addition to his ACMs performance, Combs has been gearing for the release of his upcoming deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get on Oct. 23.

"I get a little bit obsessive nitpicking the songs lyrically and then getting into the studio and trusting my producers and working with them to make it sound the best," he said. "I definitely have confidence in everything that goes on the album, and I try to make it feel like everything could be a single. I know that probably sounds lame, but I really do put that thought into the process of selecting what's going to go on there."