Host Keith Urban and Pink Perform Their Duet 'One Too Many' for the First Time at ACM Awards

There could never be one too many Keith Urban and Pink performances!

On Wednesday, the pair hit the ACM Awards stage in Nashville for the world television premiere of their duet "One Too Many," which will be featured on the country singer's forthcoming album, The Speed of Now, Part 1.

For the performance, Urban, 52, and Pink, 41, stood in front of separate green screen backgrounds, with Urban's lit up in red and yellow and Pink's lit up in blue and pink.

Urban, who won entertainer of the year at the 2018 show, served as host for the first time. This year, the 15-time ACM Awards winner was nominated in the male artist of the year category (but lost to Luke Combs).

Meanwhile, Pink has become a familiar voice in country music as she previously collaborated with Kenny Chesney on his 2016 song "Setting the World on Fire." Chris Stapleton also joined her on "Love Me Anyway" on her 2019 album Hurts 2 B Human.

Pink is not the only pop star who made an appearance at the ACM Awards this year.

Taylor Swift returned to her country roots and took the ACM stage to perform her folklore song "Betty" for the first time since she surprise-released the album on July 24.

In addition, Gwen Stefani joined her boyfriend Blake Shelton for a special performance of their duet "Happy Anywhere."

And though he did not perform, Justin Bieber earned four nominations this year for his duet "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay, who sang at the Grand Ole Opry during this year's awards show.

Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, and Florida Georgia Line were also among the slate of performers set to sing from three iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.