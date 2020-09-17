Ahead of the 2020 ACM Awards, nominee Jordan Davis opened up to PEOPLE about the acoustic version of his single "Almost Maybes" and life as a new dad

Jordan Davis' Acoustic Version of 'Almost Maybes' Was Inspired by Zoom: 'We Don't Have Full Bands'

Jordan Davis found some unlikely inspiration to create the acoustic version of his latest single, "Almost Maybes."

While speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow, the rising country singer — who earned a nomination in the awards' new male artist of year category — said "the acoustic version came from playing Zooms."

"Having to play over video, we don't have full bands, so we're just doing acoustic songs like that," Davis said. "We really liked the way we were doing it, so we went in and recorded it and put it out. It looks like it's reacting really well."

Davis, 32, co-wrote "Almost Maybes" with Hillary Lindsey, who was named the ACM Awards' songwriter of the year on Monday.

"We've been writing a lot on Zoom," Davis said. "At least here lately, we've been doing a lot of being able to go in and socially distance write. We have a big room, and we can kind of just be in a corner. To have that in-person interaction has been really nice to feel like everything is slowly getting back to normal."

Despite the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to songwriting, Davis said the "unexpected time at home" with his wife, Kristen O'Connor Davis, and their 10-month-old daughter, Eloise Larkin, has been "awesome"

"[I'm] getting to spend time with my daughter and getting to see her grow up and getting to write some songs and record some songs," he said. "I'm just getting ready for whenever they let us back out to play shows again. But the time at the house has been awesome."

As his little girl's first birthday approaches in November, Davis said time has been going by "fast."

"Everybody always says that the years go by fast and the days go by slow," he said. "But I feel like it always goes by fast. One day you can set her somewhere and you don't have to worry about her going anywhere. The next day, you wake her up and set her in the same spot, and she's rolled all the way across the room. You're just like, 'Woah! You couldn't do that yesterday.' It's great."

In addition to working on his music and spending time with family in quarantine, Davis has also been growing out his beard.

"I have a special brush I use that straightens everything out," he said. "Then I have a beard oil, my go-to beard oil. [Now] you don't know whether to say hello to me or give me like five bucks."