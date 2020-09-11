The 2020 ACMs, hosted by Keith Urban, will air this Wednesday featuring performances by Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and more

ACM Awards 2020: Everything You Need to Know About the First-Ever Nashville Ceremony

Get ready, country fans!

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards are around the corner. On Wednesday night, the annual show will honor the greatest in country music.

In March, the Academy announced that the show — originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas — would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the show will air from three iconic Nashville locations on Sept. 16: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Here's everything you need to know!

Keith Urban will host the show

In February, Keith Urban revealed that he'd be hosting the ACM Awards (originally planned for April) after winning the entertainer of the year award the year prior.

"As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACMs in April,” Urban said in a statement. “I’ll tell you – this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful – and ready to roll!”

This is the first time Urban hosts the ACM Awards and follows in the footsteps of Reba McEntire, who hosted the show for the 16th time last year.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations

With five nominations each, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff stand in the lead for most nods with five each.

Rhett, 30, is up for the coveted entertainer of the year award — his first-ever nomination in the category — along with male artist of the year and video of the year. Meanwhile, the "Middle" singer, 30, is up for female artist of the year, group of the year (as a member of The Highwomen) and musical event of the year. Rhett and Morris are both nominated twice in the album of the year category for performing and producing their albums.

Lambert is up for the female artist of the year award, which she has won nine times.

Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and more will perform

Expect performer appearances from the three Nashville locations throughout the night.

Jimmie Allen will play "Make Me Want To" at the Bluebird Cafe, Kelsea Ballerini will perform "Hole in the Bottle" at the Ryman and Luke Bryan will hit the stage with "One Margarita" at the Opry.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform their duet "Happy Anywhere," Rhett and Jon Pardi will perform "Beer Can't Fix" together at the Ryman, while Trisha Yearwood will play "I'll Carry You Home" during an obituary tribute.

"I'll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist," Townes said in a press release. "I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this Country Music community that inspires me."

Country stars to present awards

While many well-known Nashville names will be performing at the three venues, many stars will be serving as presenters including Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as well as Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall of Runaway June.

