Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde and More to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

The 2019 ACM Awards are going to be a night to remember!

On Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music announced the second set of performers for the 54th annual awards show. Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde will all take the stage at the awards show on April 7.

The new list of musicians joins already confirmed performers Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait.

Brandi Carlile; Eric Church; Ashley McBryde Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

As previously announced, ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean will also perform at the ceremony, in addition to accepting his award. The night will be hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire.

This year marks McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ceremony in total, and the few years she took off between 2013 and 2017 saw stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Bentley fill her shoes. Over the years, McEntire has hosted on her own and with co-hosts including Shelton, Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., among others.

When it comes to this year’s nominees, a mix of recent Grammy winners and nominees are leading the pack.

Stapleton and Dan + Shay garnered six nominations apiece, with the duo’s Dan Smyers picking up an additional four as a producer and writer. Grammy darling Kacey Musgraves, who swept all four of her categories at the ceremony in February, is nominated five times at the ACM Awards.

Fresh off their No. 1 hit collaboration “Burning Man,” Bentley and Brothers Osborne racked up four and three nominations, respectively.

Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha also received four nominations, most for their cross-format hit “Meant to Be.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.