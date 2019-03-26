ACM Awards Announce Lineup of Superstar Collaborations as Winners Begin to Pick Up Prizes

Get ready to see stars — because the list of musicians hitting the stage to perform together during the 2019 ACM Awards is stellar!

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards announced its star-studded list of performance collaborations on Tuesday, which include Khalid with Kane Brown; Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson; Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, and Ashley McBryde; Dan + Shay with Clarkson; Florida Georgia Line with Aldean; and Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne.

Following last year’s successful first-ever “ACM Flashbacks” — a series that honors classic country music hits from a specific year, as well as the artists behind them — 29-time ACM Award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn will perform with Luke Combs, and the “King of Country” George Strait will hit the stage with Miranda Lambert, who will also perform a flashback mashup of her greatest hits.

Previously announced performers include LANCO, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and 16-time host of the night Reba McEntire.

However, a slew of artists will be honored on the stage for more than just their performances. Combs will take home the prize for new male vocalist, while McBryde will receive her award for new female vocalist and LANCO will be recognized for new group/duo.

Equally exciting as the announcement itself was just how the winners received the news over the weekend — a personal phone call from Underwood!

“Hi! This is Carrie Underwood,” she told LANCO, shocking the band, who were in the middle of rehearsal.

“Do you like good news? You’re about to get some! Well, congratulations, first and foremost for winning the ACM new group of the year,” she continued, as the band cheered in excitement. “I’m glad that I got to be the one to tell you, and I will see you in Vegas!”

“We can’t even begin to describe how truly honored we are to win an ACM award for new group of the year,” the country group wrote on Instagram after receiving the call. “Thank you to every single person that has believed in us and made this crazy journey possible. From our fans, to our team, to our families, this would never be possible without you. We love y’all. Now let’s celebrate in Vegas! @acmawards”

McBryde was enjoying a day in the sun at the barn when she received the news, and her day only got better!

“Hi, this is Carrie Underwood,” she began. “I wish I was there to deliver this news to you in person. You, miss, are the ACM new female artist of the year!”

“You’re kidding?” McBryde asked, while Underwood responded, “I am not kidding.”

“Holy s—!” the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer said after hanging up the phone, throwing her drink into the air.

And in the kitchen “toasting my breakfast,” Combs got the best morning wakeup call one could ask for!

“I’ve got some really good news. You’re going to the ACMs, right? On April 7th?” Underwood questioned, with Combs confirming his attendance. “Well, you’re going there as a winner. You won ACM new male artist of the year!”

“Oh, check that out! That’s awesome!” Combs said, while Underwood responded, “It is awesome! Congratulations!”

This award marks the first ACM win for all three artists, who are also nominated for other awards this year. Combs is up for male vocalist of the year, McBryde for female vocalist of the year and LANCO for vocal group of the year.

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS